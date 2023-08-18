Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday called entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘promising candidate’ for the 2024 US presidential election. He responded to a clip of Ramaswamy, shared on X (formerly Twitter), on Tucker Carlson’s online show.

“He is a very promising candidate," said Elon Musk in a post on X. His remarks came after Tucker Carlson posted Ramaswamy's video and said, “Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential candidate ever. He's worth listening to."

Vivek Ramaswamy is edging closer to the Florida governor for the number two spot in the Republican presidential field. However, Ron DeSantis’s allies consider him as vulnerable for his ties to China and willingness to join a trans-Pacific trade deal, Bloomberg reported.

The line of attack was outlined as part of a trove of documents on the GOP contenders DeSantis stands to face at the first Republican presidential primary debate scheduled to be held in Milwaukee on August 23.

Notably, there weren’t any specific documents listed for Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner and former president, who has publicly toyed with skipping the first debate, citing his wide polling lead over DeSantis and the rest of the field, as per Bloomberg reports.

The documents say that as CEO of Roivant Sciences in 2018, Ramaswamy partnered with a Chinese state-owned firm to start another company, Sinovant Sciences, and that he keynoted a conference in China.

The documents also target Ramaswamy’s stances on abortion and drug policy and link him to Democratic financier George Soros, a frequent target for Republicans. Ramaswamy received a Soros fellowship for new Americans over a decade ago.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants, entered the US Republican presidential nomination race as an outsider but has now surged to the third position.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll revealed that he enjoys the support of 9% of Republican leaders, while former President Donald Trump leads with a commanding 47%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 19%.

Ramaswamy's campaign focuses on innovative drug development and healthcare transformation, vowing to restore meritocracy and reduce reliance on China.

Impressively, he raised $7.7 million in the second quarter, with $5.4 million from his personal funds. Since launching his bid, he has invested a total of $16 million.

(With inputs from agencies)