2024 US Presidential Elections: Did Joe Biden hint at stepping down from race? says 'Kamala Harrish could be...'

  2024 US Presidential Elections: Calls for Biden to step down increase as doubts about his age and mental health persist. Biden praises Harris, hinting she could be the next President.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Jul 2024, 10:57 AM IST
US President Joe Biden. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP)
US President Joe Biden. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP)(AFP)

Amid increasing calls for Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 US Presidential race, the President during his recent NAACP's address heaped praises for Kamala Harris and said that ‘she could be the President of the United States’.

While praising Vice President Harris, Joe Biden said, “She’s not only a great vice president, she could be president of the United States.”

Speculation to replace Joe Biden fueled after his first-debate with Republican rival Donald Trump set off panic among the Democrats. Joe Biden is 81 years old and has been caught fumbling, prompting concerns over his “mental health.” However, President Biden has dismissed numerous calls from within his party to step down, affirming his confidence that he is the most capable Democrat to defeat Trump. The president made indirect reference to unrest in his own party on Tuesday, recalling President Harry S. Truman famously saying, “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

In contrast, Trump has energized his supporters since narrowly escaping an assassination attempt at a recent campaign rally, which has boosted his chances in the upcoming closely contested November election against President Joe Biden. Both candidates are striving to portray themselves as strong on China, especially in light of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's assertion that Taiwan will eventually be reclaimed, even if it requires the use of force.

Who could be the other choice to replace Joe Biden?

Besides Indian-origin Kamala Harris, some other names being floated to replace Joe Biden include Gavin Newsom from California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Sources had told Reuters that the other probable candidates may not be able to sidestep Kamala Harris as the top contender.

Trump nominates JD Vance as his Vice President pick

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump picked JD Vance as his Vice President pick who is Ohio senator and former venture capitalist JD Vance.

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:57 AM IST
