2024 US Presidential Elections: US President Joe Biden is trailing behind his predecessor Donald Trump in a hypothetical November 2024 match, according to a new poll by the Washington Post and ABC News. "Trump edges out Biden 51-42 in head-to-head matchup," the poll said.

The report indicated that Trump is way ahead of his other Republican rivals in the party's presidential race. The GOP's formal nomination process will begin with the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary in January, PTI reported.

In recent weeks, two of the Indian-American Republican presidential aspirations — former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — have gained momentum.

However, Trump is far ahead of his GOP rivals and political pundits believe that he is on his way to becoming the party's nominee. The Washington Post-ABC News poll was released on Sunday.

The poll stated that a record number of Americans say they have become worse off under his presidency, while three-quarters say he's too old for another term and Donald Trump is looking in retrospect -- all severe challenges for Biden in his reelection campaign ahead, according to the poll results.

The Washington Post disagrees with the poll results. The prominent American Daily reported that the poll showing Trump beating Biden by 10 points is likely an ‘outlier’ as the two rivals are in a dead heat, as per PTI reports.

“The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat," the daily said.

"The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier," it added.

It stated that Trump is favored by 54% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is second at 15%, down from 25% in May.

(With PTI inputs)

