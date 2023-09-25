2024 US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by 10 points in new poll1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Trump leads Biden 51-42 in hypothetical 2024 match, according to a poll. Trump also ahead in GOP nomination race.
2024 US Presidential Elections: US President Joe Biden is trailing behind his predecessor Donald Trump in a hypothetical November 2024 match, according to a new poll by the Washington Post and ABC News. "Trump edges out Biden 51-42 in head-to-head matchup," the poll said.