2024 US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump's big warning to India ‘Reciprocal tax if...'2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump threatens reciprocal tax on Indian products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Former US President Donald Trump has once again raised the India tax issue on certain American products in particular the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He has threatened to slap with reciprocal tax if voted to power in the 2024 US presidential elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message