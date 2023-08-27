2024 US Presidential Elections: Former US President Donald Trump's campaign emblazons merchandise with his mugshot4 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is selling merchandise featuring his first mug shot, just hours after he surrendered in a Georgia election subversion case. The merchandise includes T-shirts, mugs, koozies, and bumper stickers, and is accompanied by the words ‘NEVER SURRENDER!’
Soon after former US President Donald Trump surrendered in Fulton County, in a Georgia election subversion case, his 2024 presidential campaign started selling merchandise featuring the first mug shot of a former US president, The Washington Post reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message