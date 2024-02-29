2024 US Presidential Elections: Illinois became the third state where former President Donald Trump was barred from the ballot after a decision by a county judge on Wednesday. However, he paused the decision and gave Trump until Friday to appeal.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter removed Trump from the ballot, based on the 14th Amendment, which bars people from returning to office if they took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection, Bloomberg reported.

“Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state’s board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions. This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal," a Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung said in an official statement as quoted by The New York Post.

This came after the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine's Democratic secretary of state Shenna Bellows also found Trump “ineligible" for the national ballots. The former US President is leading in Republican primary polls.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to hear Donald Trump's claim that as a former president he is immune from prosecution, further delaying his trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The nation's highest court scheduled arguments in the high-stakes case for the week of April 22 and said Trump's federal election interference trial would remain on hold for now, as per AFP reports.

Trump had been scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 for conspiring to subvert the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden but the proceedings have been frozen as his presidential immunity claim wound its way through the courts.

The 77-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hear the case.

"Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America. He must not be guided by the fear of retribution!" Trump said.

The question of whether a former US president is immune from prosecution is an untested one in American jurisprudence because until Trump, an ex-president had never been charged with a crime.

