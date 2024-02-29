 2024 US Presidential Elections: Illinois Judge removes Donald Trump from state ballot | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 28 2024 15:59:21
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.75 -0.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.75 -2.36%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,408.15 -0.87%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.55 -4.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.60 -0.62%
Business News/ News / World/  2024 US Presidential Elections: Illinois Judge removes Donald Trump from state ballot
BackBack

2024 US Presidential Elections: Illinois Judge removes Donald Trump from state ballot

Written By Alka Jain

In the 2024 US Presidential Elections, Illinois became the third state to bar former President Donald Trump from the ballot. A county judge made the decision on Wednesday but allowed Trump time to appeal.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (Reuters)Premium
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (Reuters)

2024 US Presidential Elections: Illinois became the third state where former President Donald Trump was barred from the ballot after a decision by a county judge on Wednesday. However, he paused the decision and gave Trump until Friday to appeal.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter removed Trump from the ballot, based on the 14th Amendment, which bars people from returning to office if they took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection, Bloomberg reported. 

“Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state’s board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions. This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal," a Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung said in an official statement as quoted by The New York Post. 

This came after the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine's Democratic secretary of state Shenna Bellows also found Trump “ineligible" for the national ballots. The former US President is leading in Republican primary polls. 

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to hear Donald Trump's claim that as a former president he is immune from prosecution, further delaying his trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The nation's highest court scheduled arguments in the high-stakes case for the week of April 22 and said Trump's federal election interference trial would remain on hold for now, as per AFP reports. 

Trump had been scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 for conspiring to subvert the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden but the proceedings have been frozen as his presidential immunity claim wound its way through the courts.

The 77-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hear the case.

"Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America. He must not be guided by the fear of retribution!" Trump said. 

The question of whether a former US president is immune from prosecution is an untested one in American jurisprudence because until Trump, an ex-president had never been charged with a crime.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Feb 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App