2024 US Presidential Elections: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy hopes for stronger US-India ties4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy has proposed strengthening ties with India, South Korea, and Japan to reduce economic reliance on China and Taiwan. He also emphasized the need to defend Taiwan and enhance US homeland defence capabilities.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old Republican presidential contender of Indian American descent, has advocated for fortified ties with India, South Korea, and Japan as a strategy to diminish the United States' economic reliance on China and Taiwan.
