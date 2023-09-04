Vivek Ramaswamy says 'deeply aligned on policies' with Donald Trump: 'would take his agenda forward'4 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, running for the Republican presidential nomination, said that he and former President Donald Trump share a deep alignment on policy matters, with over 90 per cent agreement while also acknowledging that there exist ‘small’ differences.
