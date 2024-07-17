2024 US Presidential Elections: Nikki Haley ‘strongly’ endorses Donald Trump, ‘When he was the President…’

Former candidate for POTUS and Republican leader Nikki Haley acknowledges that not all Americans agree with Donald Trump all the time, but encourages them to still consider voting for him.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated17 Jul 2024, 08:24 AM IST
US former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (AFP Photo)
US former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (AFP Photo)

Former candidate for POTUS and Republican leader Nikki Haley on Tuesday stated that it's not important to fully agree with Donald Trump while voting for him in the upcoming US presidential elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Haley wrote, “We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. I happen to know some of them.”

"….I want to speak to them tonight. My message to them is simple. You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,” she added.

Also Read | Does Donald Trump assassination bid to have a ‘Deep State’ link?

Trump was feted on Tuesday at the Republican National Convention by former opponents who had previously rebuked him. This display of unity highlighted how he has transformed the GOP in his image over the past decade.

Eight years ago, one of Trump's main primary rivals was jeered off the stage at the Republican convention in Cleveland for refusing to endorse him.

However, on Tuesday night, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas began his speech to Trump and the Republican delegates with the emphatic proclamation, “God Bless Donald J. Trump!”

Also Read | Biden says ‘cooling political rhetoric’ doesn’t stop him ‘telling truth’

A party that was already united behind the former president has now become even more fervent in its support following Trump's survival of an assassination attempt at his rally on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Democrats are divided over whether President Joe Biden should pursue reelection after his disastrous debate performance.

‘Trump has my strong endorsement’

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was announced Sunday as a speaker, the day after the shooting, after her office originally said she would not appear at the convention.

Also Read | Elon Musk to back Donald Trump’s campaign with $45 million monthly contributions

Haley, who was Trump’s last major challenger in this year’s Republican primary, directly addressed her supporters after taking the stage Tuesday to a mix of cheers and boos.

Addressing the 2024 Republican National Convention, in the presence of  Trump, Nikki Haley said, “I will start by making one thing perfectly clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement. When Barack Obama was president, Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea. When Joe Biden was president, Putin invaded all of Ukraine.”

“But when Donald Trump was president, Putin did nothing. No invasion no wars. Putin didn't attack Ukraine because he knew Donald Trump was tough. A strong president doesn't start wars. A strong president prevents wars,” she added. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 08:24 AM IST
