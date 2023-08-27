Former President Trump raised $7.1 million since his arrest in Georgia, capitalizing on his mug shot for fundraising.

Former US President Donald Trump raised $7.1 million since his arrest in Georgia on Thursday as his election campaign sought to capitalize on the mug shot taken at a Fulton County jail, according to a report published by Bloomberg News.

A person familiar with the matter informed that Trump brought in $4.18 million just on Friday, the highest single-day haul of his 2024 presidential campaign effort, the report said.

In the last three weeks, Trump's campaign has taken nearly $20 million. This was the time that covered his two most recent indictments in Washington and Georgia.

Trump's fundraising accelerated after he returned to X (formerly Twitter) for the first time since January 2021 to post his mug shot, a link to a fundraising landing page for his presidential campaign, the person said as quoted by Bloomberg News.

Earlier, Politico reported the figures that the $7 million raised is roughly a fifth of the more than $35 million he received in the second quarter through the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

ANI reported citing The Washington Post that Trump has effectively capitalized on his mug shot. Just an hour and a half after being released from an Atlanta jail, merchandise featuring his mug shot such as T-shirts, mugs, koozies, and bumper stickers was already available for purchase. The merchandise, priced at $34 for shirts, features the slogan "NEVER SURRENDER!"

Notably, Trump surrendered at the jail on Thursday and was released on a USD 200,000 bond in a move his legal team negotiated this week.

The ‘Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee’ is also selling his mug shot, saying it would give out a T-shirt in exchange for a USD 47 donation. The Trump campaign claimed in a fundraising email that his mug shot was an attempt “to make him look like a criminal in front of the entire world," The Post reported.

Even before the mug shot was snapped at the jail in Atlanta, an email from Trump's joint fund-raising committee primed his supporters by saying, "It's been reported that if I am unjustly indicted and arrested in the Atlanta Witch Hunt, a mug shot will be taken of me."

Other Republicans are also raising money off the mug shots. A committee for Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), who is running for re-election in 2024, urged supporters to donate to WinRed, a small-donor fundraising platform for Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies)