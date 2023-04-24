2024 US presidential polls: Joe Biden may tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez for reelection campaign1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:57 AM IST
US President Joe Biden is expected to formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as this week.
US President Joe Biden is expected to tap a senior White House adviser Julie Chavez Rodriguez to manage his reelection campaign, said a person familiar with deliberations on the matter, on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been finalized and Biden has yet to formally launch his reelection campaign.
