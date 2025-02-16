2025 BAFTA Film Awards: How to watch, stream, and full list of nominees

  • The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 16, celebrating the best films screened in British cinemas over the past year. Leading the nominations is Conclave with 12 nods, followed by Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist.

British actor Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)(AFP)

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards will recognise the best films that screened in British cinemas between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Many of the nominees have also been acknowledged by the Academy Awards, showcasing their global appeal and excellence in filmmaking.

Date and time

The 2025 BAFTAs will take place on February 16, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. in London, England).

Where to watch

In UK: BBC iPlayer 

Streaming anywhere: ExpressVPN (30-day money-back guarantee)

For viewers in the United States, the ceremony will be available for streaming on BritBox. The streaming service costs $8.99 per month, but new users can access a seven-day free trial, allowing them to watch the awards for free.

Host for the evening

David Tennant, celebrated for his roles in Doctor Who and Good Omens, will return to host the BAFTAs for the second consecutive year.

Leading nominations

This year, Conclave leads with 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez with 11 nominations and The Brutalist with nine nominations. These films are strong contenders in multiple categories, reflecting their critical and artistic success.

Major Nominees

Best Motion Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist as László Tóth

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing as John “Divine G” Whitfield

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence

Hugh Grant – Heretic as Mr. Reed

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice as Donald Trump

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked as Elphaba Thropp

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez as Emilia Pérez / Juan “Manitas” Del Monte

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths as Pansy Deacon

Mikey Madison – Anora as Anora “Ani” Mikheeva

Demi Moore – The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun as Rona

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora as Igor

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain as Benji Kaplan

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing as Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist as Harrison Lee Van Buren

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice as Roy Cohn

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl as Annette

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez as Jessi Del Monte

Ariana Grande – Wicked as Galinda “Glinda” Upland

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist as Erzsébet Tóth

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave as Sister Agnes

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro

A night of celebrations

With a star-studded lineup, top-tier nominations, and highly anticipated performances, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards promise to be a spectacular evening celebrating the best of global cinema. Viewers can expect a night filled with excitement, glamour, and unforgettable moments as the British Academy honors outstanding contributions to film.

