2025 BAFTA Film Awards: How to watch, stream, and full list of nominees

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards will recognise the best films that screened in British cinemas between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Many of the nominees have also been acknowledged by the Academy Awards, showcasing their global appeal and excellence in filmmaking.
The 2025 BAFTAs will take place on February 16, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. in London, England).
In UK: BBC iPlayer
Streaming anywhere: ExpressVPN (30-day money-back guarantee)
For viewers in the United States, the ceremony will be available for streaming on BritBox. The streaming service costs $8.99 per month, but new users can access a seven-day free trial, allowing them to watch the awards for free.
David Tennant, celebrated for his roles in Doctor Who and Good Omens, will return to host the BAFTAs for the second consecutive year.
This year, Conclave leads with 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez with 11 nominations and The Brutalist with nine nominations. These films are strong contenders in multiple categories, reflecting their critical and artistic success.
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist as László Tóth
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing as John “Divine G” Whitfield
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence
Hugh Grant – Heretic as Mr. Reed
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice as Donald Trump
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked as Elphaba Thropp
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez as Emilia Pérez / Juan “Manitas” Del Monte
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths as Pansy Deacon
Mikey Madison – Anora as Anora “Ani” Mikheeva
Demi Moore – The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle
Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun as Rona
Yura Borisov – Anora as Igor
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain as Benji Kaplan
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing as Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist as Harrison Lee Van Buren
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice as Roy Cohn
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl as Annette
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez as Jessi Del Monte
Ariana Grande – Wicked as Galinda “Glinda” Upland
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist as Erzsébet Tóth
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave as Sister Agnes
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro
With a star-studded lineup, top-tier nominations, and highly anticipated performances, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards promise to be a spectacular evening celebrating the best of global cinema. Viewers can expect a night filled with excitement, glamour, and unforgettable moments as the British Academy honors outstanding contributions to film.