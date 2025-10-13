2025 Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for their contribution in innovation-driven economic growth. Mokyr's share recognises his work on technological progress, while Aghion and Howitt are honoured for their theory on creative destruction.

The official handle of Nobel prize in a post informed, “The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt “for having explained innovation-driven economic growth” with one half to Mokyr “for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress” and the other half jointly to Aghion and Howitt “for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction.”

Technology advances quickly and impacts everyone, continuously replacing old products and methods with new ones. This ongoing cycle drives sustained economic growth, leading to improvements in living standards, health, and overall quality of life across the world.

However, this was not always true. In fact, stagnation was the default for most of human history. Although there were occasional significant discoveries that occasionally improved living standards and increased incomes, growth generally plateaued after some time.

Joel Mokyr analysed historical sources to understand how sustained growth became the norm. He showed that for innovations to succeed in a self-sustaining cycle, it's not enough to know that something works; we also need scientific explanations for why. Before the industrial revolution, such explanations were often missing, hindering further development of new discoveries and inventions. He also highlighted the crucial role of an open society receptive to new ideas and change.