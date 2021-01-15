OPEN APP
Home >News >World >20-month-old girl becomes youngest cadaver donor, donates organs to 5 people
Doctors stand at the premises of Ganga Ram Hospital (Photo: ANI)

20-month-old girl becomes youngest cadaver donor, donates organs to 5 people

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 12:23 PM IST PTI

A 20-month-old toddler girl from Delhi who lost her life after suffering a fall from the first floor of her house, saved the lives of five patients as her heart and other organs were donated to them, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital claimed that she ended up becoming the "youngest cadaver donor" in the country.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

"The girl, Dhanishtha, fell from the first floor of the balcony of her house while playing, on the evening of January 8, and became unconscious," the hospital said in a statement.

She was rushed to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where despite best of efforts she could not be saved. The child was declared brain dead on January 11. All other organs were working in excellent condition, the spokesperson said.

"Dhanishtha from Rohini, Delhi set a noble example even in her death, and became youngest cadaver donor in the country, whose multiple organs were donated that gave new lease of life to five patients," the hospital claimed.

Her heart, liver, both kidneys and both corneas were retrieved at the hospital, and used in five patients, it said.

According to her father, Ashish Kumar, “During our stay at the hospital, we met many patients who were in dire need of organs. Though we lost our loved one, still our daughter continues to live on in a way, and in the process either giving life or will be improving quality of life of needy patients."

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “This noble act of the family is really praiseworthy and should motivate others. At 0.26 per million, India has among the lowest rate of organ donation. On an average, 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

