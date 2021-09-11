2+2 dialogue reflects comfort we attained in bilateral relationship: Jaishankar

Payne said the “2+2" meet had discussed the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea – ie China’s tensions with Japan and its Southeast Asian neighbours over maritime boundary disputes. On its part, Australia is embroiled in trade tensions with China with the latter imposing high tariffs on Australian products in retaliation to Canberra backing a US call for an investigation into the origins of covid-19 that first surfaced in China in late 2019. India too has tense ties with China after New Delhi noticed incursions into its territory by Chinese troops in May 2020.