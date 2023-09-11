22nd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks: Two more victims identified, over 1,000 human remains still unidentified1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Remains of two victims from the 9/11 attacks have been identified, bringing the total to 1,649 identified victims.
September 9 attacks, also known as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the history of the United States. In 2001, the attacks including a series of airline hijacks and suicides against New York City and Washington DC caused extensive destruction as it took nearly 3,000 lives.