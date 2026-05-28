22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, suspect arrested

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Canada’s Niagara region. The victim, identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, hailed from Borsad in Gujarat’s Anand district.
According to reports, the attack took place on May 15 after she left her residence in the Niagara area. The motive behind the attack is yet unclear, and a suspect has been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Meghani was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. While the attack happened on May 15, her family in India was unaware of her passing until days later, when the officials and police contacted them with details received through diplomatic channels.
The 22-year-old law student went to Canada four years ago and was in the process of applying for permanent residency (PR) there.