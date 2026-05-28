22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, suspect arrested

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman, Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, was fatally stabbed in Niagara, Canada. The attack occurred on May 15, and a suspect has been arrested. Her family in India was informed days later. Meghani was a law student seeking permanent residency in Canada.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated28 May 2026, 03:58 PM IST
22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada
22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada(Pexels)

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Canada’s Niagara region. The victim, identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, hailed from Borsad in Gujarat’s Anand district.

According to reports, the attack took place on May 15 after she left her residence in the Niagara area. The motive behind the attack is yet unclear, and a suspect has been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Meghani was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. While the attack happened on May 15, her family in India was unaware of her passing until days later, when the officials and police contacted them with details received through diplomatic channels.

The 22-year-old law student went to Canada four years ago and was in the process of applying for permanent residency (PR) there.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.

Canada Immigration
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

HomeNewsWorld22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, suspect arrested
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.