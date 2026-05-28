Subscribe

22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, suspect arrested

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman, Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, was fatally stabbed in Niagara, Canada. The attack occurred on May 15, and a suspect has been arrested. Her family in India was informed days later. Meghani was a law student seeking permanent residency in Canada.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated28 May 2026, 03:58 PM IST
22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada
22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada(Pexels)
AI Quick Read

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Canada’s Niagara region. The victim, identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, hailed from Borsad in Gujarat’s Anand district.

According to reports, the attack took place on May 15 after she left her residence in the Niagara area. The motive behind the attack is yet unclear, and a suspect has been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Advertisement

Meghani was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. While the attack happened on May 15, her family in India was unaware of her passing until days later, when the officials and police contacted them with details received through diplomatic channels.

The 22-year-old law student went to Canada four years ago and was in the process of applying for permanent residency (PR) there.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

Canada Immigration
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorld22-year-old Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, suspect arrested
Advertisement
Read Next Story