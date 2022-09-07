23 people killed in fire at karaoke parlour in Vietnam2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 05:41 PM IST
Around twenty three people lost their lives in a major fire outbreak at a karaoke parlour in south Vietnam on Wednesday
In a major fire outbreak, around 23 people lost their lives and several were left injured at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam on Wednesday. The fire broke out on the second or third floor of a four-story building in Thuan An city in Binh Duong province on Tuesday night.