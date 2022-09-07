Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  23 people killed in fire at karaoke parlour in Vietnam

23 people killed in fire at karaoke parlour in Vietnam

Firefighters at the scene of a deadly fire that engulfed a karaoke bar in Binh Duong province, north of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
2 min read . 05:41 PM ISTLivemint

Around twenty three people lost their lives in a major fire outbreak at a karaoke parlour in south Vietnam on Wednesday

In a major fire outbreak, around 23 people lost their lives and several were left injured at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam on Wednesday. The fire broke out on the second or third floor of a four-story building in Thuan An city in Binh Duong province on Tuesday night.

The closed building ensured no escape for the people and left many customers and staff workers trapped inside the fire, reported AFP.

"We are still searching for more victims but the death toll so far is 23, and 11 people injured," Mai Hung Dung, a top official with the ruling communist party in Binh Duong province, told AFP.

Local media reports stated that firefighters had reached immediately on the spot and had controlled the fire within an hour of its outbreak.However, the incident spot was still smoldering on Wednesday nearly twelve hours after the accident took place.

Poor ventilation and extreme smoke among causes of injury 

Due to heavy smoke and poor ventilation, some people were injured from asphyxiation and others with broken limbs when they anxiously jumped from the upper floors to save themselves from the fire.

However, the remaining people on the floor were rescued by the firefighters using ladders and trucks.Provincial authorities told AFP that they are investigating the cause of the fire that injured around 40 people.

Notably, the lack of safety arrangements at entertainment venues in many parts of Southeast Asia and the poor implementation of safety standards in such places has led to several such incidents that have caused multiple deaths.

A fire in a Thailand pub killed several people in August

In another incident that happened in early August, around twenty-three people were killed in a fire that broke out in a pub in Thailand. The pub was presenting live entertainment without a license at the time of the incident. Moreover, its blocked exit also led to a huge delay for the people to escape from the fire.

Around thirteen people died on the spot in the incident. Within a month, ten more died during treatment. The survivors are undergoing treatment for their serious burns and other injuries. These burns are extremely difficult to guard against deadly infections. Five more survivors of the incident are still struggling for their lives on ventilators.

(With inputs from agencies)

