2,400-year-old flush toilet found: Guess what archaeologists are checking next
The discovery of the 2,400-year-old flush toilet has sparked widespread interest.
Archaeologists have made an exciting discovery; they have found the bottom half of a manual flush toilet that is 2,400 years old. It was found in the Yueyang archaeological site in Shaanxi province of China. This site was once the capital city under multiple ancient Chinese dynasties, and this find could reveal a lot about the eating habits of the people who lived there.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×