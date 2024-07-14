249-year jail: ’World’s worst animal abuser’ Adam Britton gets maximum punishment; check what he has done

British zoologist Adam Britton has been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment after he was charged with killing, torturing, and sexually abusing over 40 dogs. Britton is said to be suffering from a mental condition, ‘paraphilia’

First Published14 Jul 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Zoologist Adam Briton has been sentenced to a life time imprisonment after he was proved guilty of sexually abusing multiple dogs
Zoologist Adam Briton has been sentenced to a life time imprisonment after he was proved guilty of sexually abusing multiple dogs

Crocodile expert Adam Britton faced a jail sentence of 249 years in Australia after he faced charges of raping, torturing, and killing over forty dogs in the past, reported The Mirror. The British zoologist, who is dubbed as the ‘world's worst animal abuser’, broke down in front of the court before the announcement of his punishment.

Adam Britton is facing 60 horror charges linked to animal sexual abuse inside a shipping container “torture room” last year, according to The Sun.

Who is Adam Britton?

Adam Britton was born in West Yorkshire in 1971. He pursued his higher education in zoology from the University of Leeds. Later, he completed his PhD from the University of Bristol. He was charged with several animal cruelty and sexual abuse charges when he was working as a senior researcher at Charles Dawin University. He is also accused of four counts of possessing and transmitting child abuse material and 37 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Adam Britton suffering from ‘paraphilia’

During the hearing, Britton's team attempted to prove his innocence by claiming that the zoologist had been affected by “paraphilia” throughout the two-year period when he pursued his criminal activities, reported The Sun.

What is ‘paraphilia’?

According to WebMD, paraphilia is an abnormal sexual behaviour or impulse characterised by intense sexual fantasies and urges that keep coming back. The health condition may lead to an urge to indulge in sexual activities with unusual objects, activities, or situations.

Generally, these activities are not usually considered sexually arousing by others. Behaviour linked to paraphilia may become a source of significant distress and have serious social and legal implications.

Adam Britons sniffed and burst into tears when the condition was mentioned in court, after which the case was adjourned pending a further psychiatric report till August 8, reported The Sun.

