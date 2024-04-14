The incident occurred late on Friday night in the city of Vancouver in British Columbia, where the deceased lived and worked

An Indian student aged 24 years was shot dead inside a car in South Vancouver in Canada, said a report by NDTV citing the local police.

Chirag Antil, 24, was found dead inside a vehicle in the area after neighbours reported hearing gunshots, said the Vancouver Police, as per the report.

The incident occurred late on Friday night in the city of Vancouver in British Columbia, where the deceased lived and worked.

No arrest has been made yet in the matter.

"Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing," the report quoted the Vancouver Police.

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress students’ wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) chief Varun Choudhary requested the ministry of external affairs for assistance to the student’s family.

"Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada. We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served," Mr Choudhary said.

“Additionally, we request the ministry to extend all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased during this difficult time," he added.

Chirag Antil, a resident of Haryana had came to Vancouver in September 2022. He had just completed his MBA (Master of Business Administration) at University Canada West in Vancouver and recently got his work permit.

According to local media reports, Chirag Antil’s family is raising money through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to repatriate his body to India.

Romit Antil, Chirag’s brother has told CityNews that he was a kind-hearted person.

"My brother and I had a great relationship. We used to talk every day, day and night. I spoke to him last before the accident happened. He was kind of happy, he never had any issues or fights with anyone, ever. He was an extremely polite person," Romit Antil has told CityNews.

