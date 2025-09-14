25 cops injured in violent clashes during anti-immigration rally in London, several protesters arrested

London anti-immigration rally: At least 26 cops suffered injuries and 25 protesters were arrested after violent clashes during one of the United Kingdom's largest right-wing demonstrations in recent years, said London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said that four of 26 injured police officers suffered serious injuries, and more individuals involved in the unrest were being identified for prosecution.

"There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence. They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe," Twist said in a statement.

"The violence they faced was wholly unacceptable. Twenty-six officers were injured, including four seriously, among them broken teeth, a possible broken nose, a concussion, a prolapsed disc and a head injury. The 25 arrests we have made so far are just the start. Our post-event investigation has already begun - we are identifying those who were involved in the disorder, and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks," the statement added.

The "Unite the Kingdom" rally was organised by anti-immigration, anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson.

The rally drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants to central London, reported Al Jazeera.

Robinson promoted the event as a defence of British culture and free speech, declaring it a "force of patriotism never seen before."

In a post on X, the anti-immigration activist claimed that more than three million people had joined the rally in central London.

He also slammed the media reports that stated that only 110,000 people had gathered during the rally.

"Over THREE million patriots hit central London today in a force of patriotism never seen before. And we're just getting started," Robinson stated.

"The Guardian reported "110k" at our London rally today. Yet, literally had their own helicopter showing the millions of patriots. Legacy media proving again they'll just lie to your face for their own agenda. This is why nobody trusts them. We are the media now," he stated in another X post.

