A 25 feet tall state of Lord Hanuman has been installed in the state of Delaware in USA.

The statue has been installed in a place called Hockessin in the New Castle County of the state.

According to Patibanda Sharma, President, Hindu Temple of Delaware Association, the Lord Hanuman statue weighs 45 tonnes and has been shipped from warangal in Telangana to Delaware, where it has now been installed.

Over $1,00,000 dollars have been spent in crafting the statue as well it's shipping from Telangana to US. The statue has been chiseled out of a single granite rock.

The statue has been handcrafted by a number of artisans or Shilpils, who specialized in the skill and It took more than a dozen of them working full-time for more than a year to carve out the installation.

Back in January, the 25 feet tall installation Travelled from Hyderabad to New York by ship, and then by flatbed truck to Delaware, to the state's largest Hindu temple. For the purification of the Moorty, after it arrived Nagraj Bhattar, a priest from Bangalore who has been with the Hindu Temple of Delaware performed several rituals including purification of the deity with rice grains, water and flowers beds.

With ANI inputs

