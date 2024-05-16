$25 million stolen in 12 seconds: MIT graduates pull off crypto heist in Ethereum blockchain scheme
The Peraire-Bueno brothers attended Cambridge, Massachusetts-based MIT and studied computer science and math.
The Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Wednesday arrested two brothers who studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, alleging they carried out a cutting-edge scheme to steal $25 million worth of cryptocurrency and exploit the Ethereum blockchain’s integrity, reported the New York Post.