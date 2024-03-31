250 Indians rescued from Cambodia in crackdown on ‘fake job’ scam, says MEA
The Indian Embassy in Cambodia has rescued and repatriated approximately 250 Indians who were coerced into illegal cyber activities after being promised employment opportunities.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has been actively addressing grievances from Indian citizens who were “lured" by promises of employment opportunities in Cambodia but ended up being coerced into engaging in illegal cyber activities.