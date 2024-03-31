Active Stocks
250 Indians rescued from Cambodia in crackdown on 'fake job' scam, says MEA
250 Indians rescued from Cambodia in crackdown on ‘fake job’ scam, says MEA

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia has rescued and repatriated approximately 250 Indians who were coerced into illegal cyber activities after being promised employment opportunities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has been actively addressing grievances from Indian citizens who were “lured" by promises of employment opportunities in Cambodia but ended up being coerced into engaging in illegal cyber activities.

The MEA further informed that approximately 250 Indians have been rescued and brought back to India, with 75 of them being repatriated in the last three months alone.

In a statement, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work."

“Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months," he added.

According to the statement, several advisories have been issued by MEA and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to Indians about such scams. Jaiswal stated that MEA remains committed to helping all those Indian nationals who seek ministry support and added they are working with agencies in India to crackdown on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes.

In a statement, Jaiswal stated, “Several advisories have also been issued by the Ministry and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to our nationals about such scams. We remain committed to helping all those Indian nationals in Cambodia who seek our support."

“We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes," he added.

Published: 31 Mar 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App