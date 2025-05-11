25-year-old deliveryman stabbed to death after accidentally splashing water on a stranger

A 25-year-old deliveryman was stabbed to death during a village festival. In Veniano, near Italy’s Como, a small fight at a public water fountain killed Hans Junior Krupe.

The attacker, Gabriele Luraschi, is a 47-year-old factory worker and father of two. He reportedly became angry after being accidentally splashed with water.

In a sudden reaction, he pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Krupe several times, reported a local news publication. The young man died from his injuries.

Police arrested Luraschi at his home a few hours later. He confessed to the crime and gave them the blood-stained knife. He was still wearing the same clothes from the festival.

Luraschi has been charged with murder, with serious charges added because the crime happened over a small matter. The knife attack took place in front of his 11-year-old son.

The victim, Krupe, was a UPS courier living with his Dutch father and Spanish mother in Veniano. The village is in shock after the incident.

The attacker went home, thinking Hans had survived.

“I didn’t think he was dead; I saw him get up and thought I had just injured him,” he later told police officers.

Although Hans was taken to the hospital quickly, he died from his injuries. The attacker then phoned a police friend to confess and ask what to do.

What Hans’ friends said Hans’ friends, who were present at the park, said they were shocked and helpless during the attack.

“We were at the park, like most evenings, to have fun and chat. My friend was at the drinking fountain when it spurted out some water and splashed a man nearby, somebody I’d already seen but don’t know personally,” said one of the friends.

“The man was furious and started shouting at Hans, who responded. This person suddenly took out a knife and started stabbing Hans in his side and arm,” he added.

One friend exclaimed in disbelief, “How can someone die just because of a splash of water?”

Crime rates in Como, Italy Crime rates in Como, Italy, are generally low, with minimal worries about theft, violence or discrimination. However, drug-related problems, property crimes and corruption show moderate concern, per numbeo.com.