260 dead at Hamas music festival: Israeli survivors share recounts horror, ‘worst place you could possibly’
Massive tragedy at an Israeli music festival as Hamas militants infiltrate and attack, leaving at least 260 dead and many taken hostage
Under the night sky in southern Israel near the Gaza border, a massive gathering of young men and women enjoyed an escape from reality. Thousands of party-goers, both old and new friends, came together in a vast field to dance with abandon, carried away by the pulsating bass-heavy beats, AP reported.