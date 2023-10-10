Massive tragedy at an Israeli music festival as Hamas militants infiltrate and attack, leaving at least 260 dead and many taken hostage

Under the night sky in southern Israel near the Gaza border, a massive gathering of young men and women enjoyed an escape from reality. Thousands of party-goers, both old and new friends, came together in a vast field to dance with abandon, carried away by the pulsating bass-heavy beats, AP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among them, Maya Alper stood at the rear of the bar alongside environmentally conscious volunteers. They diligently cleaned up trash and handed out complimentary vodka shots to those who reused their cups. Then, shortly after 6 a.m., as the light-blue dawn began to break and the headline DJ took the stage, the tranquillity was shattered by air raid sirens piercing through the ethereal trap music, and rockets streaked across the sky.

At 25 years old, Alper swiftly entered her car and sped towards the main road. However, as she reached the intersection, she was met with distressed festival-goers. They were urgently imploring drivers to reverse their course, their faces reflecting shock and fear, AP noted. Then, a noise. Firecrackers? Panicked men and women staggering down the road just in front of her fell to the ground in pools of blood. Gunshots.

The assault that occurred during Saturday's open-air Tribe of Nova music festival is now regarded as the most devastating civilian tragedy in Israeli history. It has left a staggering death toll of at least 260 people, and an unknown number of festival-goers have been taken hostage in the aftermath.

The perpetrators behind this horrific act were dozens of Hamas militants who breached Israel's heavily fortified separation barrier, infiltrating the country from Gaza.

They indiscriminately opened fire on approximately 3,500 young Israelis who had gathered for a night of joyous electronic music to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Compounding the chaos and terror, some attendees were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, further adding to their disorientation and fear.

AP examined over a dozen videos capturing the incident and conducted interviews with survivors. The tragic event unfolded in a dusty field located just outside of Kibbutz Re'im, approximately 3.3 miles (5.3 kilometers) from the fortified wall that marks the border between Gaza and southern Israel.

“We were hiding and running, hiding and running, in an open field — the worst place you could possibly be in that situation," Arik Nani from Tel Aviv told AP, who had gone to the party to celebrate his 26th birthday. “For a country where everyone in these circles knows everyone, this is a trauma like I could never imagine."

As rockets continued to fall from the sky, eyewitnesses at the festival described a harrowing scene. Militants descended upon the festival site, while others strategically positioned themselves near bomb shelters, mercilessly targeting individuals seeking safety. The attackers arrived in trucks and on motorcycles, wearing body armor and wielding deadly weaponry, including AK-47 assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.

Disturbing video footage, compiled by Israeli first responders and shared on the social media platform Telegram, depicted armed assailants infiltrating the terrified crowd. They callously opened fire with automatic weapons, gunning down fleeing festival-goers. Tragically, many victims were shot in the back as they desperately attempted to escape the chaos.

During the incident on Saturday, Israeli communities situated on both sides of the festival grounds were also subjected to assaults. Hamas militants targeted these communities, abducting numerous men, women, and children, which included elderly and disabled individuals. In this unprecedented and shocking surprise attack, many innocent lives were lost, and the scale of the violence was staggering.

By Monday, the devastating extent of the tragedy at the festival was becoming increasingly evident. Israel's rescue service, Zaka, reported that paramedics had already retrieved a minimum of 260 bodies from the scene.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the festival were actively collaborating with Israeli security forces to assist in locating attendees who were still unaccounted for. The grim toll of casualties may unfortunately climb further as teams continue their efforts to clear the area and assess the full scope of the disaster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the unfolding chaos, Alper acted swiftly, pulling a handful of bewildered festival-goers from the tumultuous street and driving in the opposite direction. Among them, one individual expressed his frantic concern, explaining that he had become separated from his wife amidst the mayhem. Alper had to intervene to prevent him from attempting to exit the car in his desperate quest to locate his missing spouse.

“We are going to die." In the rear-view mirror, Alper watched the dance floor where she had spent the past ecstatic hours transform into a giant cloud of black smoke, AP noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Attendees of the festival who successfully reached the road and parking area where their vehicles were stationed were confronted with a dire situation— they became ensnared in a traffic jam, vulnerable to militants who were targeting the cars and firing upon those inside.

Drone footage of the aftermath, scrutinized by the AP, reveals a scene of utter chaos, with rows of vehicles in disarray as drivers desperately tried to escape. Among the vehicles, some had been set ablaze and overturned, while others bore visible bullet holes in their shattered windows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When a man just meters away shouted “God is great!", Alper and her new companions sprung out of the car and sprinted through open fields toward a mass of bushes.

Alper's heart raced as she sensed a bullet whizzing perilously close to her left ear. Realizing that the gunmen were likely to overtake her vehicle, she made a split-second decision and dove into a thicket of shrubs. Hidden among the thorns, she strained to see what was happening. From her concealed vantage point, she described witnessing a chilling scene: one of her passengers, the young woman who had lost her friend, let out a terrified scream and crumpled to the ground, while a gunman loomed over her lifeless form, wearing a sinister grin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I can't even explain the energy they (the militants) had. It was so clear they didn't see us as human beings," she said. “They looked at us with pure, pure hate."

AP reported that recordings depict the gunmen carrying out executions of wounded individuals at close range as they were crouched on the ground. Shockingly, some of the militants went so far as to search through the belongings in the vehicles of their victims, seizing purses and backpacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the whereabouts of Alper and other individuals are still unknown, with reports suggesting that Hamas has taken control of more than 100 Israeli hostages. On Monday, the group issued a disturbing warning, suggesting that they would begin a methodical execution of these captives if the Israeli military conducted bombings in Palestinian territories without prior notice.

Throughout this harrowing experience, Alper and many other festival-goers endured over six excruciating hours without any support or intervention from the Israeli military. They hid in fear as Hamas militants indiscriminately fired automatic weapons and lobbed grenades, confronting a terrifying and perilous situation, AP reported.

Alper found herself in such a contorted position within the bush that her limbs were entangled to the point where she couldn't even wiggle her toes. At various moments during her ordeal, she could hear militants conversing in Arabic very close to her hiding spot. A yoga devotee who practices meditation, Alper said she focused on her breath — “breathing and praying in every way I knew possible."

“Every time I thought of anger, or fear or revenge, I breathed it out," she said. “I tried to think of what I was grateful for — the bush that hid me so well that even birds landed on it, the birds that were still singing, the sky that was so blue."

As an Israeli army tank instructor, Alper's training kicked in, and she could finally breathe a sigh of relief when she heard a different kind of explosion—the distinctive sound of an Israeli army tank round. In response, she called out for assistance, and before long, soldiers came to her rescue, carefully extricating her from the thicket. Tragically, amidst the scene, she discovered the lifeless body of one of her friends. The young woman from her car, who she had earlier seen collapse, was nowhere to be found, leading Alper to believe that Hamas militants had abducted her and taken her into Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon encountering Alper, the Israeli army, en route to confront Hamas militants in the heavily impacted kibbutz of Be'eri near the Gaza border, faced a perplexing situation and appeared uncertain about how to proceed.

During this moment, a pickup truck carrying Palestinian citizens of Israel arrived on the scene. These individuals, hailing from the Bedouin city of Rahat, were actively searching the area to assist in the rescue of Israeli survivors. They extended their help to Alper, assisting her into their vehicle, and subsequently drove her to the police station. There, overwhelmed with emotion, she collapsed into her father's arms, tears streaming down her face. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is not just war. This is hell," Alper said. “But in that hell I still feel that somehow, we can choose to act out of love, and not just fear."

(With inputs from AP)

