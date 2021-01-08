Subscribe
26/11 mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison by Pak court
File photo of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

26/11 mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison by Pak court

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST PTI

The Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court in a terror financing case

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case on Friday.

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case on Friday.

UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi, 61, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Saturday.

UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi, 61, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Saturday.

"The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore convicted Lakhvi for commission of offences of terrorism financing in a case registered by the CTD for 15 years under different section of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar sentenced Lakhvi to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 each on three counts. "In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo an imprisonment of six months each on three counts. He has been sent to prison to serve the sentences," the official said.

Lakhvi pleaded before the court that he was “falsely implicated" in this case.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

