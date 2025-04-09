26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana to reach India today, says report

26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana is to reach India on Wednesday, as reported by Republic.

Earlier on April 7, the United States (US) Supreme Court rejected the plea of Tahawwur Rana -- accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks -- seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

Rana is expected to remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for several weeks. The operation was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, in coordination with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, as reported by TOI.

Tahawwur Rana is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, Rana has alleged connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Rana's alleged role in facilitating the attacks has remained a point of contention between India and the United States for years.