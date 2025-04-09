26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana to reach India today, says report

Tahawwur Rana is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, Rana has alleged connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Rana's alleged role in facilitating the attacks has remained a point of contention between India and the United States for years.