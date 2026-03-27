West Asia War: PM Modi to interact with CMs virtually today. What's on the agenda?

West Asia War: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories today, 27 March, to review preparedness and plans in the wake of the ongoing war in West Asia, news agencies said, citing government sources.

Chief Ministers of states and one UT going to polls will not attend the meeting, they said. The virtual meeting, likely scheduled for 6.30 PM, will assess the implications of the ongoing war in West Asia for India, particularly regarding LPG and oil supplies.

The meeting is aimed at ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India', the agencies said.

This is the first time that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia war, which started on 28 February with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has also retaliated by firing on its Gulf neighbours and Israel.

"The prime minister will interact with the CMs in the evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India," a source told news ahency PTI.

Who all will attend the meeting? The chief ministers of election-bound states will not be part of this meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Cabinet Secretariat will hold a separate meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The meeting will focus on preparedness measures, including supply chains, energy security, and the safety of Indian citizens abroad. It will be held two days after the all-party meet on the issue, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Prime Minister highlighted that the consequences of the Middle East war may last longer than expected and urged everyone to work together. He encouraged state governments to ensure India's robust growth trajectory is maintained.

PM Modi also recalled the exemplary 'Team India' spirit demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states collaborated on testing, vaccination, and the supply of essential goods. He emphasised that the same spirit needs to be on display now.

While making a s similar statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the prime minister said that the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united.

Escalating tensions in West Asia The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.

Also Read | Iran US War News LIVE: Trump pauses Iran energy strikes till April 6

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Fuel supply remains stable: Govt The Government on Thursday said that fuel supply across the country remains stable and retail fuel outlets are operating normally despite the ongoing developments in West Asia, urging the public not to believe rumours or resort to panic buying.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "All retail outlets are operating normally across the country," even as there were reports of panic buying in some areas due to rumours.

With the Strait of Hormuz still closed, the government has taken several steps to maintain LPG and petroleum product supplies nationwide. The statement noted that LPG supply has been affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation, but domestic deliveries remain normal.

The difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time.

Key Takeaways The meeting aims to ensure coordinated efforts among states in response to the West Asia conflict.

Energy security and supply chain stability are primary concerns amid the ongoing war.

The spirit of 'Team India' is crucial for navigating the current geopolitical challenges.

"No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships" has been reported so far, and the "delivery of Domestic LPG Cylinders is normal," the ministry said.