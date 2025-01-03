Impeached South Korean President defied arrest on Thursday — with authorities departing after a six hour standoff. Yoon Suk Yeol faces imprisonment or even the death penalty if he is convicted over a bungled martial law declaration in early December.

Anti-corruption investigators — backed by approximately 2,700 police officers — surrounded his residence on Thursday in a bid to arrest the ousted premier. The officials were blocked by his security team while nearly a thousand supporters of Yoon gathered outside his home. The investigators eventually called of their efforts at 1:30 pm over safety concerns for personnel on site.

South Korea has seen three different Presidents take the helm in as many weeks after the surprise imposition of martial law stunned citizens in early December. The move had rattled financial markets, hurt the local currency and disrupted diplomatic efforts. Yoon was suspended from his official duties in mid-December with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo briefly stepping in — until he was also impeached. Yoon however remains in office and has previously signaled his intent to fight in court to retain the top post.

This was the country's first-ever attempt to arrest a sitting president.

The Corruption Investigation Office was blocked from entering the presidential compound on Thursday — with around 200 soldiers and security personnel linking arms to block their way. The group of 20 investigators and 80 police officers had eventually retreated over ‘security concerns’. An official told AFP that there had been “minor and major physical altercations” with buses and cars parked to block their way.

The arrrest bid came after Yoon refused multiple requests to appear for questioning over his actions. The matter remains in limbo at present with the warrant deadline on Monday and officials suggesting the possibility of a fresh arrest attempt after review. Meanwhile the impeached leader remains defiant about his “fight” against authorities trying to question him. His security service — which still protects him as the country's sitting head of state — has previously blocked attempted police raids of the presidential office.

While the Constitutional Court is proceeding with hearings on whether to confirm his impeachment and kick him out of office, a process expected to take weeks or months, investigators are concurrently investigating criminal charges for insurrection.