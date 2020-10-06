28-year-old world’s youngest billionaire:‘We were fortunate on timing’

Growing up, I raced cars. I spent a tremendous amount of time at racetracks driving vehicles. Our equipment was shipped in tractor trailers, so I got to know about trucks through that. Then when I was in college, studying mechanical engineering, I had an interest in electric vehicles. Tesla was just starting to become known then, and I thought: Why do we have electric technology in cars and not in trucks yet, since trucks are where you can have the biggest impact? They drive 100,000 miles a year and there’s still a lot of greenhouse gases that come from them. So it was this thinking of, let’s take this mega trend -- a shift to electrification -- and apply it to this industry.