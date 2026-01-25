28-year-old Indian-origin Dilraj Singh Gill shot dead in Canada; second gang-related killing in January

An Indian origin 28-year-old Vancouver resident, Dilraj Singh Gill, was shot dead in Canada's Burnaby last week, in a sign of escalating gang conflict in the country's British Columbia region. Gill was found alive but with critical injuries by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). However, he could not be saved.

According to reports, the Police also found a vehicle on fire near the shooting site and believe it was related to the crime. Experts suggest that setting fire to a getaway vehicle is a common tactic associated with organised gang violence in the province.

Also Read | 2 illegal Indian-origin truckers held with 300 pounds of cocaine in US

A History of convictions Reports suggest that Gill had a history of drug-related convictions, with the latest one being in 2021 when he was awarded concurrent sentences for trafficking offences stemming from a 2018 arrest in North Vancouver. Along with cash, Gill was found in possession of crack and a heroin-fentanyl mix.

He also had additional trafficking charges and some others like fleeing police, dating back to 2016.

Local media suggests that Gill's murder might be linked to the killing of Navpreet Dhaliwal earlier this month in Abbotsford. The 28-year-old was allegedly a member of the Brothers Keepers gang and was out on bail for murder conspiracy charges at the time of his death.

Gill, on the other hand, is being linked to the Kang/BIBO group, which has been in rivalry with the Brothers Keepers gang and has now been merged with the UN gang.

Rising gang conflict in the region There has been a rise in gang-related killings in the region. In December, Gurdeep Singh (27) and Ranveer Singh (18) were shot dead in Edmonton while they were heading to a party. Before that, Satwinder Sharma, a businessman, was shot in British Columbia. An Indian-origin gangster, Jiwan Fauji, who is allegedly a part of the Babbar Khalsa group, claimed responsibility for the killing.

Another businessman, MP Dhanoa, was also shot down in Ontario and the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility on social media.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was also involved in several shootings in Canada, including firing at AP Dhillon's residence in Vancouver in September 2024 and Gippy Grewal's house in the same city in September 2023.

Also Read | Schizophrenic Indian-origin man beats father to death with sledgehammer in US

In September 2025, the Canadian government officially designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, citing its involvement in "murder, shootings, and arson" to extort South Asian businesses.