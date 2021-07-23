India-American engineer Shrina Kurani has announced to run as a Democrat against Republic Ken Calvert.

28-year-old Kurani said she would be running in California’s 42nd Congressional District “to make things work better in Washington and build an Inland Empire where people feel safe, healthy, and have opportunities to succeed in fulfilling jobs."

“Ken Calvert has been in Washington for nearly 30 years, and he’s voted against our interest time and time again," Kurani, 28, said. “It’s time for a new approach."

Who is Shrina Kurani?

Kurani, who was born and raised right off the 91 Freeway in riverside, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Her father had earned a chemistry degree in India but in the Inland Empire, he found work in swimming pool maintenance.

Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School as the valedictorian at age 16. She studied mechanical engineering at the University of California.

Kurani has worked as an adviser to startup businesses, both large and small, that are developing ways to make healthcare and education more affordable, accessible, equitable, and effective.

Most recently, Shrina has been building a company to increase opportunities by focusing on addressing disparities in the funding of startup businesses founded by women and people of colour.

There are four Indian Americans in the House of Representatives including Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Pramila Jayapal.

