1 min read.Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 09:43 AM ISTLivemint
Shrina Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School as the valedictorian at age 16. She studied mechanical engineering at the University of California
Shrina has been building a company to increase opportunities by focusing on addressing disparities in the funding of startup businesses
India-American engineer Shrina Kurani has announced to run as a Democrat against Republic Ken Calvert.
28-year-old Kurani said she would be running in California’s 42nd Congressional District “to make things work better in Washington and build an Inland Empire where people feel safe, healthy, and have opportunities to succeed in fulfilling jobs."