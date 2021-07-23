Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >28-yr-old Indian American engineer announces bid for Congress from California

28-yr-old Indian American engineer announces bid for Congress from California

Premium
Shrina Kurani
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Shrina Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School as the valedictorian at age 16. She studied mechanical engineering at the University of California
  • Shrina has been building a company to increase opportunities by focusing on addressing disparities in the funding of startup businesses

India-American engineer Shrina Kurani has announced to run as a Democrat against Republic Ken Calvert.

India-American engineer Shrina Kurani has announced to run as a Democrat against Republic Ken Calvert.

28-year-old Kurani said she would be running in California’s 42nd Congressional District “to make things work better in Washington and build an Inland Empire where people feel safe, healthy, and have opportunities to succeed in fulfilling jobs."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

28-year-old Kurani said she would be running in California’s 42nd Congressional District “to make things work better in Washington and build an Inland Empire where people feel safe, healthy, and have opportunities to succeed in fulfilling jobs."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Ken Calvert has been in Washington for nearly 30 years, and he’s voted against our interest time and time again," Kurani, 28, said. “It’s time for a new approach."

“Ken Calvert has been in Washington for nearly 30 years, and he’s voted against our interest time and time again," Kurani, 28, said. “It’s time for a new approach."

Who is Shrina Kurani?

Who is Shrina Kurani?

Kurani, who was born and raised right off the 91 Freeway in riverside, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Kurani, who was born and raised right off the 91 Freeway in riverside, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Her father had earned a chemistry degree in India but in the Inland Empire, he found work in swimming pool maintenance.

Her father had earned a chemistry degree in India but in the Inland Empire, he found work in swimming pool maintenance.

Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School as the valedictorian at age 16. She studied mechanical engineering at the University of California.

Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School as the valedictorian at age 16. She studied mechanical engineering at the University of California.

View Full Image
Shrina Kurani with her father
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shrina Kurani with her father
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shrina Kurani/ shrinakurani.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shrina Kurani/ shrinakurani.com
Click on the image to enlarge

Kurani has worked as an adviser to startup businesses, both large and small, that are developing ways to make healthcare and education more affordable, accessible, equitable, and effective.

Kurani has worked as an adviser to startup businesses, both large and small, that are developing ways to make healthcare and education more affordable, accessible, equitable, and effective.

Most recently, Shrina has been building a company to increase opportunities by focusing on addressing disparities in the funding of startup businesses founded by women and people of colour.

Most recently, Shrina has been building a company to increase opportunities by focusing on addressing disparities in the funding of startup businesses founded by women and people of colour.

There are four Indian Americans in the House of Representatives including Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Pramila Jayapal.

There are four Indian Americans in the House of Representatives including Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Pramila Jayapal.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!