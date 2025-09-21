2-year-old left alone for days beside mother’s dead body in cramped home: Here’s how he survived

In China, a 2-year-old boy survived alone for several days after his 28-year-old mother had been found dead in their rented flat. Mianmian’s survival story has shaken Chinese social media. The case was originally reported by Dahe Daily.

Advertisement

On August 17, police were called by a friend who had been unable to contact Zheng Yu for days. Inside the cramped, cluttered 10-square-metre home, her son was discovered dirty and weak, the South China Morning Post reported.

The toddler survived only on snacks, jellies, a pumpkin and herbal tea scattered around the room. He wore a soiled diaper and a short-sleeved shirt.

Also Read | She called it ‘medicine’: What a mother did to her kids will leave you shocked

A kind neighbour cleaned him, cooked noodles with an egg and gave him fresh clothes before he was taken to the hospital.

Medical checks confirm little Mianmian was not harmed. He is now living with his birth father, who has five children to look after.

Zheng’s life was full of hardship and struggle. She grew up in a poor family where both her parents had intellectual disabilities. They depended on welfare.

Advertisement

Zheng and her sister were raised by their grandmother. Later, Zheng had three children from different relationships. Her first two were taken in by their fathers.

She met Mianmian’s father online though they never married officially. Their relationship broke down after her son’s birth in February 2023. In the same month, Zheng cut contact with him.

“She wasn’t allowed to raise her previous children, so she became very attached to this youngest son. She said she would rely on him for support in her old age,” SCMP quoted one of her relatives as saying.

“She even threatened suicide to fight for custody,” the relative said.

Online posts showed Zheng’s health issues, including blood pressure and sugar problems. Her family suspects she died of a sudden illness, not by choice. The cause of her death remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Zheng “would not have abandoned the child to do something foolish”, according to her family.

Social media reactions SCMP quoted a couple of social media users commenting on the incident

“This man actually has five kids. I feel sorry for this child. I’m afraid he can’t count on a father like that,” posted a user.