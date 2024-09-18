A text, 3 beeps and blasts: How Israel’s Mossad orchestrated coordinated deadly pager explosions in Lebanon

Hezbollah suffered a major blow from pager explosions in Lebanon, causing eleven deaths and over 2,700 injuries. This incident coincided with Israel's intensified military actions against Hezbollah amid rising regional tensions.

Sayantani
Published18 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
People gather outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, according to a security source, in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024.
People gather outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, according to a security source, in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024.(REUTERS)

Hezbollah faced a significant setback as a series of pager explosions rocked Lebanon, resulting in eleven fatalities and over 2,700 injuries. This alarming incident, which also affected Syria, coincided with Israel's renewed focus on combating Hezbollah following intense airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza.

On Tuesday, a series of deadly blasts began at about 15:30 local time and lasted for around an hour.

As tensions rise in the region, the implications of these attacks could reshape the ongoing conflict.

Also Read | 11 die as Hezbollah pagers explode across Lebanon in ’Israeli breach’

What are pagers, why are they used?

Pagers are a mode of communication that cannot be hacked. The devices display a short text message for the user, relayed by telephone through a central operator.

Unlike mobile phones, pagers work on radio waves, the operator sending a message by radio frequency – rather than the internet – unique to the recipient’s device.

It is thought that the basic technology used in pagers as well as their reliance upon physical hardware means they are harder to monitor, making them popular with groups such as Hezbollah where both mobility and security are paramount.

Also Read | Hezbollah vows ‘fair punishment’ to Israel as deadly pager blasts kill 11

How Israel's Mossad planted explosives in pagers?

Hezbollah's recent communications strategy took a dangerous turn when it was revealed that the group’s pagers, ordered from Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo, had been tampered with. According to reports from The New York Times and Reuters, Israel's Mossad spy agency implanted small amounts of explosive RDX (hexogen) in 5,000 pagers before they arrived in Lebanon.

Most of the devices were the AR924 model, with three additional models included in the shipment. The devices were programmed to beep for several seconds before exploding, NYT said.

The explosives, reportedly as little as 3 grams, were strategically placed next to the battery in each pager. A remote-trigger switch was also embedded, allowing for the detonation of the explosives.

Also Read | Pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Syria made by Budapest company — 10 points

What is RDX?

Royal Demolition Explosive (RDX), also known as cyclonite or hexogen, is a highly powerful white powder commonly used in military applications. Classified as a nitroamine, RDX is more energetic than traditional explosives like TNT and is often utilized in demolition and munitions due to its stability and effectiveness.

How did Mossad cause pagers to explode at the same time?

At 3:30 p.m. in Lebanon, the pagers received a message that appeared as though it was coming from Hezbollah’s leadership, NYT reported. Instead, the message activated the explosives.

Some speculation has focused on the radio network that pagers rely on, suggesting that it may have been hacked, causing the system to emit a signal that triggered a response within the already doctored pagers.

The modification allegedly done by Mossad included a remote-trigger mechanism in the pager that was activated by a seemingly innocuous message received on the pagers.

The devices were programmed to emit three beeps before exploding, NYT reported.

Also Read | What is Hezbollah, the Lebanese group hit by exploding pagers?

How do pagers explode?

If a pager's lithium battery overheats, it can initiate a process called thermal runaway, resulting in a chemical chain reaction that increases temperature and can lead to a violent explosion. However, triggering this reaction in multiple devices that have never been connected to the internet is a complex challenge.

Who manufactured pagers purchased by Hezbollah?

The recent pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria were linked to devices manufactured by Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT, according to a statement from Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, whose branding was featured on the devices.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldA text, 3 beeps and blasts: How Israel’s Mossad orchestrated coordinated deadly pager explosions in Lebanon

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    212.90
    03:27 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.15 (2.48%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:28 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.20
    03:27 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.35 (-1.38%)

    Tata Steel

    150.55
    03:27 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.25 (-1.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    588.20
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    53.2 (9.94%)

    Torrent Power

    1,950.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    170.05 (9.55%)

    HEG

    2,295.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    183.5 (8.69%)

    Concord Biotech

    2,250.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    169.8 (8.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue