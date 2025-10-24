3 Indian companies among 45 entities hit by EU sanctions for alleged links to Russian military

The European Union (EU) on Thursday sanctioned 45 entities, including three Indian companies, for allegedly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex, PTI reported. The sanctions form part of the EU's 19th package, aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU identified the three Indian firms as Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Shree Enterprises, reported PTI. The EU readout said these entities will now face tighter export restrictions on dual-use goods and items that could contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence sector.

EU targets military and tech enablers The European Council has specifically identified these 45 new entities for “directly supporting” Russia's military and industrial complex. According to the European Council, the sanctioned entities were “enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced technology items.”

Where are these sanctioned firms located? Of the 45 sanctioned entities, 17 are located outside Russia. These include 12 in China (including Hong Kong), three in India and two in Thailand.

Russia-Ukraine war Three years into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war shows little sign of resolution. Just two days back, Russia launched multiple drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, even as the latest attempts by US President Donald Trump to make peace between the two nations appeared to be floundering.

The strikes killed at least two civilians in Kyiv and injured dozens of others across the country in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Air Defense and local authorities.

The attack targeted residential areas and energy infrastructure in the capital, the central Poltava region, as well as Zaporizhzhia in the south. The port city of Izmail on the Danube was also hit, the officials revealed on Telegram, Bloomberg reported earlier.

