Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  3 killed, 25 injured in blast at mosque near Afghan interior ministry, casualty likely to rise

3 killed, 25 injured in blast at mosque near Afghan interior ministry, casualty likely to rise

Relatives and medical staff shift a wounded girl from an ambulance outside a hospital in Kabul following a blast 
1 min read . 06:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • The blast in Afghanistan comes after a suicide bombing on Friday killed 53 people in a Kabul classroom, including 46 girls and women, according to a UN death toll

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A blast occurred at a mosque near the Ministry of Interior in Kabul on Wednesday, said a Abdul Nafy Takor, spokesperson of the ministry.

A blast occurred at a mosque near the Ministry of Interior in Kabul on Wednesday, said a Abdul Nafy Takor, spokesperson of the ministry.

He said that the explosion took place at a distance from the ministry of interior, where visitors, employees pray.

He said that the explosion took place at a distance from the ministry of interior, where visitors, employees pray.

"The explosion took place in a mosque which is at a distance from the ministry of interior, where visitors and some of the employees of the ministry pray," he said.

"The explosion took place in a mosque which is at a distance from the ministry of interior, where visitors and some of the employees of the ministry pray," he said.

Though, an indication of casualty figures or the exact distance from ministry grounds is not given, but investigation was ongoing.

Though, an indication of casualty figures or the exact distance from ministry grounds is not given, but investigation was ongoing.

The blast in Afghanistan comes after a suicide bombing on Friday killed 53 people in a Kabul classroom, including 46 girls and women, according to a UN death toll.

The blast in Afghanistan comes after a suicide bombing on Friday killed 53 people in a Kabul classroom, including 46 girls and women, according to a UN death toll.

Witnesses said the attacker blew himself up in the women's section of a gender-segregated classroom of a study hall in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood -- an enclave of the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community.

Witnesses said the attacker blew himself up in the women's section of a gender-segregated classroom of a study hall in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood -- an enclave of the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for that attack.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for that attack.

However the jihadist group Islamic State which considers Shiites heretics has carried out several deadly attacks in the same area targeting girls, schools and mosques.

However the jihadist group Islamic State which considers Shiites heretics has carried out several deadly attacks in the same area targeting girls, schools and mosques.

The Taliban were also accused of plotting attacks on the Hazara community as they waged a two decade insurgency against the old US-led regime which collapsed last August.

The Taliban were also accused of plotting attacks on the Hazara community as they waged a two decade insurgency against the old US-led regime which collapsed last August.

The hardcore Islamists' return to power in Afghanistan last year brought an end to that insurgency and a dramatic decline in violence.

The hardcore Islamists' return to power in Afghanistan last year brought an end to that insurgency and a dramatic decline in violence.

The Taliban movement -- made up primarily of ethnic Pashtuns -- has pledged to protect minorities and clamp down on security threats.

The Taliban movement -- made up primarily of ethnic Pashtuns -- has pledged to protect minorities and clamp down on security threats.

However attacks have ramped up in recent months.

However attacks have ramped up in recent months.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.