3 killed, 5 wounded by retired police officer at California biker bar1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:23 AM IST
According to a media report citing Orange County Sheriff, deputies arrived at the bar two minutes after the shooting was reported and shot and killed the gunman
Three people were killed and at least five others were wounded by a retired police officer after he opened fire in a popular Southern California biker bar Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday night.
