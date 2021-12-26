Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  3 test Omicron positive in Telangana, including 2 flyers from ‘at risk’ nations

3 test Omicron positive in Telangana, including 2 flyers from ‘at risk’ nations

India’s total tally of omicron cases reached 422 on Sunday with cases detected across 17 states and union territories
1 min read . 09:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Of the total 44 Omicron patients in Telangana, 10 persons have already recovered while the active count stands at 34

With three more Omicron COVID-19 cases being reported from Telangana on Sunday, state tally for the new variant reached 44. Two passengers who arrived in the state from "at risk" nations have tested positive for the variant, while the third person got infected from a contact. 

Of the total 44 cases, 10 persons have already recovered while the active count stands at 34. 

India’s total tally of omicron cases reached 422 on Sunday with cases detected across 17 states and union territories. According to the union health ministry data, over 130 of omicron patients have recovered or migrated. 

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases with 108, followed by Delhi with 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

In view of the new variant, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said, in many countries of the world number of infects are increasing due to the new Omicron variant of COVID.

“I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly"

The PM further added, India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU & non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation

