Netanyahu says many signs indicating Ali Khamenei is ‘no longer’ alive, urges Iranians to ‘rise up’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested on Saturday that Israel and the United States had killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and urged Iranians to rise up and “finish the job” by taking to the streets, Reuters reported.

There were many signs indicating Khamenei "is no longer", Netanyahu said without explicitly confirming his death, as reported by Reuters.

He said Khamenei's compound had been destroyed, and Revolutionary Guard commanders and senior nuclear officials had been destroyed, as reported by Reuters.

30 bombs were dropped on the Khamenei's compound Meanwhile, a report from Israel’s Channel 12 said that in a joint U.S.–Israeli operation against Iran on Saturday, about 30 bombs were dropped on the compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Israel's Channel 12 network.

"Thirty bombs were dropped on the complex. Ali Khamenei was underground, but probably not in his own bunker," Channel 12's Amit Segal, who is known to be close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said without giving a source.

The United States and Israel carried out a significant strike on Iran on Saturday. U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Iranian people to “take control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic government that has led the country since 1979.

In response, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and U.S. military bases across the region.

US targeted Revolutionary Guard command facilities, other sites U.S. forces striking Iran focused on locations “that posed an imminent threat” including “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday, as reported by AP.

The strikes, which began shortly before 10 a.m. in Tehran, included “precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea” and U.S. Central Command said that they also employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat.

AP reported citing the military command, the operation, dubbed “Epic Fury,” is the “largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.”