30% of booksellers in Afghanistan shut shops due to high taxes, market troubles: Report
Book culture is fading in Afghanistan gradually as 30% of booksellers have closed their businesses in the Talioban-annexed country. According to a report by local media Tolo News, high taxes, a ban on women's education in universities, and market troubles, Afghanis are unable to purchase books.