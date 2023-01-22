‘30 plus broken bones’: Marvel actor Jeremy Renner shares update post near fatal accident2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:46 PM IST
- The 52 year old Marvel universe actor said that he broke more than thirty bones in his body owing to the snow ploughing accident earlier this month.
“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessing to you all", Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner took to microblogging site Twitter to share an update on his health.
