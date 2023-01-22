“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessing to you all", Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner took to microblogging site Twitter to share an update on his health.

On New Years' day Renner had met with a near fatal accident when he was run over by his snow plough. The accident happened near his home in Reno, Nevada, from where later he was airlifted and underwent a surgery.

The 52 year old Marvel universe actor said that he broke more than thirty bones in his body owing to the snow ploughing accident earlier this month.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I... Much love and appreciation to you all," he added.

Renner returned home on Wednesday after spending two weeks in the hospital following the accident.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the actor got behind the wheel of his snow plow to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow. He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member when the plow began to roll and run him over.

Renner got into the accident after a terrifying snow blizzard wreaked havoc in the United States killing dozens during the Christmas New Year holiday period.

Days later, Renner posted a photo of his heavily bruised face, saying he was "too messed up now to type", but thanking supporters for their "kind words".

Renner's Marvel Universe co-stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Evans (Captain America) commended his fighting spirit and commented on Jeremy's post.

"Your a champion mate! We love you", Hemsworth wrote, while Evans exclaimed how tough Renner was, and asked: "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???"

Jeremy Renner played Clint Barton or Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television series beginning in 2011 film Thor, leading to the central title role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021).