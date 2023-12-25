303 Indians stranded in France set to depart today, but destination still unknown | 10 things to know
A plane with 303 Indian passengers suspected of human trafficking has been detained near Paris. The destination of the plane remains unclear.
A plane with 303 Indian passengers, suspected of human trafficking, detained near Paris, is set to leave on Monday, according to French judicial officials, AFP reported.
“Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," it further added.
(With inputs from agencies)
