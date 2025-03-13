30-day ceasefire would give ‘temporary break’ to Ukrainian military, says Russian official

A top Kremlin official stated on Thursday that the 30-day ceasefire, proposed by the US and agreed to by Ukraine, would primarily benefit Kyiv by giving its military a ‘temporary break’. The remarks came a day after a telephone call with White House national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Yuri Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser, said that the US proposed temporary ceasefire would offer a “temporary break for the Ukrainian military.”

“It would be nothing more than a temporary breather for the Ukrainian military,” he said.

He also asserted that Russia wants a “long-term peaceful settlement that takes into account Moscow's interests and concerns” and not a temporary ceasefire.

“Our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our well-known concerns. It seems to me that no one needs any steps that (merely) imitate peaceful actions in this situation,” Yuri Ushakov said.

“That is what we are striving for,” he said.

US officials landed in Moscow on Thursday to persuade Vladimir Putin to sign a 30-day ceasefire that delegations from Washington and Kyiv agreed upon in Jeddah earlier this week. Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said in the White House that he hoped the Russian government would agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukraine has agreed to support the ceasefire deal.